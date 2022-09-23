President Tatar met with President Erdoğan in New York

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, who is in New York for the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), met with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the New York Türkevi.

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, TRNC New York Representative Mehmet Dana and Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN Feridun Sinirlioğlu were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was held and closed to the press.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

