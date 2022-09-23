Ismet Tatar Exhibition at Rüstem Bookstore on 30 September 2022

By Heidi Trautmann….

Dear friends,

Here is very important exhibition, a statement. Ismet’s private thoughts on her work for many months are the following which she sent to me.:

Hello Heidi,

“The beginning of life on earth started in the depth of the blue ocean and that is where I go every morning to fill my energy tank and it is there that I started to meditate about the colour Blue and the values it has for me.

For many months now, I tried to make my ‘Meditations in Blue’ visible and give them a presence. On the basis of handmade paper, with Cyanotype solution and with the help of the sun under the blue sky, I let my thoughts guide me to develop images of the many values and symbols of Blue.

In many countries, the colour Blue is a symbol of freedom, hope, imagination, inspiration and sensitivity, but also of depth, trust, loyalty, sincerity, wisdom, stability, faith and intelligence, all the things we need to create our journey of life meaningful.

If you believe in the same values, please wear something blue when you come to the opening of my exhibition on 30th September 2022 at 19:00 hrs at Rüstem’s.”

The exhibition will be on for about a month.

Love, Heidi, and stay healthy and positive wherever you are right now…

Editors note..To read a further review by Esra Plümer Bardak Click here



