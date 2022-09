Within the framework of his New York contacts, TRNC Foreign Affairs Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu had a meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix at the UN Headquarters.

During the meeting, the TRNC – UN Peacekeeping Force relations and the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue were discussed.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

