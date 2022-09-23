Olgun met with Mora

TRNC President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun met with the Deputy Secretary General and Director of Political Affairs of the EU External Action Service Enrique Mora.

According to the statement issued by the TRNC Presidency, Olgun conveyed to Mora that a new official process for the settlement of the Cypriot issue can only begin with the confirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side.

Olgun stated that in order to contribute to the solution of the Cyprus problem and to stability, security and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the EU should stop being an advocate of the dominating position of the Greek Cypriot side and follow a policy that respects the vested rights of the parties.

Underlining that the EU cannot dictate the terms of a solution to the Turkish Cypriot people, Olgun emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot people and the guarantor countries can decide this. He also drew attention to the Greek Cypriot armament efforts during the meeting.

Mentioning that this situation poses a potential risk of causing new crises both on the island and in the region, Olgun said that the necessary preventive response will be given to these activities that pose a threat to the security of the people.

Informing about the 6 cooperation proposals that the Turkish Cypriot side conveyed to the Greek Cypriot side through the UN Secretary General, Olgun asked the EU to encourage the Greek Cypriot side to implement these proposals, which are clear to contribute to the peace and stability to both sides, the island of Cyprus and the region.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

