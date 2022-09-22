Olgun meets with Evstigneeva of Russia

September 22, 2022

TRNC President Ersin Tatar’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, met with the Russian Federation’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

According to information from the TRNC Presidency, Olgun emphasized that a new negotiation process was only possible with the acceptance of the sovereign equality and international status of the Turkish Cypriot people and informed the ambassador about the six-cooperation proposals of the Turkish Cypriot side conveyed to the Greek Cypriot side via the UN that will contribute to the fragile region, the island of Cyprus and both sides of the island.

During the meeting, besides the Cyprus issue, regional developments and the improvement of bilateral relations were also discussed.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

