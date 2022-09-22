FM Ertuğruloğlu Responds to GC Foreign and Defence Ministers.

Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu

The statements made by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) on 20th September, regarding the decision of the United States of America (USA) to completely remove the arms sales restriction to the GCA, are indications of their enthusiasm for armament.

It is not surprising that the GCA leadership, which continues to reject a fair, permanent and fact-based settlement on the Island, is extremely pleased with the decision of rearmament by the USA. This contentment is a clear sign that the Greek Cypriot leadership, which has planned to destroy the Turkish Cypriot People in the past, cannot give up their hostility towards the Turkish Cypriot People.

With this decision, the USA has put another nail in the coffin of the efforts towards a possible settlement in Cyprus. This decision, which will lead to an arms race, has also damaged the environment of peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish Cypriot People see the USA’s ending of the arms sales restriction and allowing the export of lethal weapons to the GCA as a further threat to their existence.

We invite the Greek Cypriot authorities to exercise common sense and expect them to refrain from actions that will cause tension. The Guarantor country, Türkiye, will not hesitate to take corresponding steps to ensure the security of the Turkish Cypriot People, just as she did on 20 July 1974.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

