September 22, 2022

TRNC President’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, met the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, at the UN Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the TRNC Presidency, during the meeting with DiCarlo, Special Representative Olgun shared the details of the 6 cooperation proposals of the Turkish Cypriot side. These proposals were prepared with a win-win philosophy that would contribute to the stability of both sides, the island of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region and had been conveyed to the Greek Cypriot side.

Olgun also called for the UN to take the initiative to encourage the Greek Cypriot side to take the proposals of the Turkish Cypriot side forward.

Olgun also conveyed to his interlocutor the position of the Turkish Cypriot side which is fully supported by Türkiye, that a new and official negotiation process can begin based on the acceptance of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC, which is the vested right of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

September 21, 2022
Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

September 21, 2022

You may have missed

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 16th September 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 16th September 2022

September 21, 2022
Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

September 21, 2022
Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

September 21, 2022
Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

September 21, 2022
President Tatar participated in TASC dinner

President Tatar participated in TASC dinner

September 21, 2022
TRNC FM Statement on US lifting arms sales Embargo to South Cyprus

TRNC FM Statement on US lifting arms sales Embargo to South Cyprus

September 21, 2022
%d bloggers like this: