Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

TRNC President’s Special Representative, Ergün Olgun, met the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, at the UN Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the TRNC Presidency, during the meeting with DiCarlo, Special Representative Olgun shared the details of the 6 cooperation proposals of the Turkish Cypriot side. These proposals were prepared with a win-win philosophy that would contribute to the stability of both sides, the island of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region and had been conveyed to the Greek Cypriot side.

Olgun also called for the UN to take the initiative to encourage the Greek Cypriot side to take the proposals of the Turkish Cypriot side forward.

Olgun also conveyed to his interlocutor the position of the Turkish Cypriot side which is fully supported by Türkiye, that a new and official negotiation process can begin based on the acceptance of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the TRNC, which is the vested right of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

