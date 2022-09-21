September 22, 2022

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, met Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in New York.

Ertuğruloğlu thanked his counterpart for “the support and solidarity that friendly and brotherly country Pakistan has given to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

During the meeting, it was agreed that the existing relations between the two countries should be developed and taken forward.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

September 21, 2022
Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

September 21, 2022

You may have missed

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 16th September 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 16th September 2022

September 21, 2022
Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

Special Representative Olgun met with UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

September 21, 2022
Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

September 21, 2022
Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

September 21, 2022
President Tatar participated in TASC dinner

President Tatar participated in TASC dinner

September 21, 2022
TRNC FM Statement on US lifting arms sales Embargo to South Cyprus

TRNC FM Statement on US lifting arms sales Embargo to South Cyprus

September 21, 2022
%d bloggers like this: