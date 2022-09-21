Foreign Affairs Minister Ertuğruloğlu met FM Zardari of Pakistan

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, met Pakistani Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in New York.

Ertuğruloğlu thanked his counterpart for “the support and solidarity that friendly and brotherly country Pakistan has given to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.”

During the meeting, it was agreed that the existing relations between the two countries should be developed and taken forward.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...