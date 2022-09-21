Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 16th September 2022

September 22, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on Friday 16th September was the place to be and was packed and really rocking.

There were some excellent singers and everyone enjoyed the great entertainment in a warm and friendly  atmosphere.

Hati served some absolutely yummy food as always and we all, enjoyed her mezes and chicken dishes.

Thank you again Hati for looking after us so well and making everyone feel at home and also a big thank you to you lovely people who joined us and the wonderful singers who entertained you.

Looking forward to seeing you all again and don’t forget to book your table to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

