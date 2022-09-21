President Tatar participated in TASC dinner

September 21, 2022

TRNC President, Ersin Tatar, as part of his New York visit, participated in TASC Annual Gala Dinner organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) that was held at Rockefeller Centre, according to the information issued by the TRNC Presidency.

President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady, Emine Erdoğan, ministers from the Republic of Türkiye, high-level Turkish and foreign officials, community representatives, and dignitaries from different states of the US, were also in participation at the event.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

 

September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022
September 20, 2022
September 19, 2022
September 19, 2022
