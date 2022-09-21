Historic call from President Erdoğan for formal recognition of TRNC

Historic call from President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the formal recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Addressing the session that was held on the first day of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 20, 2022), President of Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a historic speech which, alongside his references to the problems facing the world, also interpreted the demands and expectations of the Turkish Cypriot People and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from the international community.

President Erdoğan, emphasising the positive approach taken by the Republic of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in trying to reach a settlement on the island, stated that there are at present two separate Peoples and two separate States in Cyprus, a fact known to everybody who wish to acknowledge the realities in Cyprus.

Stating that the “key to reaching a settlement on the island is through the acknowledgment of the sovereign equality and equal international status rights of the Turkish Cypriot People,” President Erdoğan made a historic call to the “international community to put an end to the unjust persecution of the Turkish Cypriot People who are being isolated from the world with embargoes in a manner which runs contrary to United Nations principles, and to formally recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as soon as possible”.

President Tatar telephoned President Erdoğan following the address, to express gratitude for himself as well as on behalf of the Turkish Cypriot People, with regards to his remarks relating to the sovereign equality and equal international status rights of the Turkish Cypriots, and for his call on the international community to formally recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

President Tatar stated that it is the first time the issue of formal recognition of the TRNC has been brought before the international community at the United Nations, adding: “I express my gratitude to President Erdoğan for this historic call. I sincerely hope that the international community will listen to President Erdoğan on the matter, and the way is opened for the TRNC to reach its deserved place in the international arena, free from isolation and restrictions.”

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

