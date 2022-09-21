TRNC FM Statement on US lifting arms sales Embargo to South Cyprus

Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The decades long arms sales restriction imposed on Greek Cypriot Administration by the United States of America was partially lifted in 2020 and the same position was renewed in 2021. It was announced, by the United States Administration, on 16 September 2022 that a new decision was taken to enable the entire removal of restrictions on arms sales to the Greek Cypriot side. This decision, which has been taken at the risk of escalating tension on the island and in the region, is unacceptable.

The decision of the United States Administration to enable arms sales to the Greek Cypriot Administration clearly portrays that the military and armament activities of the Greek Cypriot side, which have reached an alarming level recently, are being condoned. At a period of time where Greek Cypriot side has signed an agreement on purchase of attack helicopters with France and increased its efforts to procure missile and radar systems along with other military equipment, the statement of the United States of America, to remove arms sales embargo, is a matter of concern.

It is difficult to believe in the sincerity of the United States of America, when it has decided to arm the Greek Cypriot side, while at the same time claiming to support an agreement reached between the two sides on the island and preserving stability in the region. The target of the arms and equipment to be sold to the Greek Cypriot Administration is obvious. Therefore, perpetuation of the effective and actual security guarantee of Türkiye, which is provided under the Treaty of Guarantees, cannot be called into doubt and evidently is vital more than ever.

It is worth highlighting, once again, that we are expecting all third parties, including the USA, to withdraw their support to the provocative activities of the Greek Cypriot side and to assist the two States on the island towards reaching a viable agreement that shall be on the basis of their sovereign equality and equal international status.

Source: TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs

