President Tatar slams US for lifting arms embargo on South Cyprus

President Ersin Tatar strongly condemns US decision lifting the arms embargo on South Cyprus

“This decision will not contribute to a settlement in Cyprus.”

President Ersin Tatar evaluated the decision taken by the US to lift the arms embargo on South Cyprus.

The statement by President Tatar is as follows:

“At a time when the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus continues its intensive armament activities against the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Türkiye, which it sees as the ‘enemy’, the decision of the US to lift the arms embargo on Southern Cyprus is unacceptable and we strongly condemn it.

While the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Türkiye maintain their positive attitude with regards to a settlement on the Cyprus issue, the said decision of the US will not contribute to a settlement and will further encourage the intransigent stance of the Greek Cypriot Administration.

It is noteworthy that the US took this decision in a period of when Greece has intensified its provocative and aggressive approach towards Türkiye and days before the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, on September 20. With this decision, in addition to creating a dangerous escalation in Cyprus and the region and a new area of ​​tension between Türkiye and Greece, it risks causing a confrontation between two NATO members.

The Greek Cypriot Administration can be expected to exploit this US decision and step-up armament and tension-creating activities. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will not stand by in the face of this development and will certainly take all the necessary measures.

While the US decision has once again demonstrated how right and justified the Turkish Cypriot Side is in not abandoning the active and effective Guarantee rights of Motherland Türkiye and the presence of the Turkish forces, we call upon the US to review this decision and to adopt a policy of treating both Sides in Cyprus on an equal basis.”

Source: Presidency Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

Like this: Like Loading...