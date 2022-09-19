Exciting Final Friendly Football Match Ends All Square

By Richard Beale….

Esentepe 10th and final pre season friendly match ended in a very commendable draw against Super League team Çetinkaya.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 2 ÇETİNKAYA TSK 2.

Saturday September 17th: Friendly Match: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Sunny and warm.

Esentepe gruelling pre season preparations finally came to an end in a very entertaining match, where the home team were unlucky not to take a win, hitting the bar, with the rebound being brilliantly saved by the Çetinkaya goalkeeper with the final kick of the match.

I feared for Esentepe in the opening period of the match as Çetinkaya totally dominated the match, pegging them in their own half as the visitors had total control. Esentepe were left chasing shadows, they could not retain the ball for any length of time it was like Manchester City playing a Sunday League Pub team!

In the first 5 minutes they had two good chances, one a shot went just wide of the post and another forced the Esentepe goalkeeper Tuğrul to make a good save at his left hand post.

Despite having all the possession and territory Çetinkaya were caught napping by a quick Esentepe breakaway in the 8th minute with Deniz being put through but disappointedly he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Not surprisingly Çetinkaya took the lead, when a wayward pass from Esentepe’s Şenol was capitalised on the ball being swept out to the left where a cross was coolly put away first time by CEMAL KURT in the 11th minute.

Esentepe Deniz Kıbar, who was looking sharp and dangerous when he was on the ball had another chance in the 41st minute following a delightful flick by Kaan sending him into the clear, as the Çetinkaya keeper came out Deniz lobbed him only to see his effort just go past the left hand post.

With all their dominance and possession Çetinkaya created little and Esentepe were still in the match.

HALF TIME SCORE; 0-1.

Esentepe started the second half well, they nearly equalised in the 50th minute, a good ball from Kaan found Salih on the right, his low cross was just in front of the inrushing Deniz, Dursun on the far post couldn’t get a good angle and shot wide.

Esentepe did equalised in the 53rd minute and what a goal it was, another low cross from the right from Salih was superbly side footed home on the edge of the box by EMRE MUTLU. 1-1

Goalkeeper TUĞRUL who has come out of retirement because of Esentepe goalkeeper crisis makes a good save. EMEK penalty beats the goalkeeper.

Çetinkaya were clearly rattled unable to repeat their slick passing of the first half and it was Esentepe who scored again in the 55th minute. Deniz was brought down by the Çetinkaya goalkeeper and EMEK KIRILMAZ scored from the resultant penalty. 2-1.

Çetinkaya introduced veteran striker Özgür Ongun, who in the past for various teams has terrorised the Esentepe defence – he always scores against us!

This occasion he did not score but was involved in Çentinkaya equaliser in the 79th minute. Mane, Çetinkaya Senegalese striker started the move playing a one – two with Özgür in the box, the ball rebounding onto the arm of Esentepe defender Mustafa, MANE successfully took the penalty. 2-2.

Çetinkaya had two more chances in the final 5 minutes, following a corner a shot went narrowly wide, then following a defensive mistake Özgür looked certain to score until Tuğrul reacted quickly to block the strikers shot.

Then with the final kick of the match following an Esentepe corner Okan headed against the bar and the rebound shot from Mahmut was brilliantly saved by the Çetinkaya keeper.

FULL TIME SCORE: 2.2

All in all a thoroughly entertaining match, friendlies have now finished, so now bring on the real McCoy next week.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Tuğrul (gk) : Mustafa, Nersin (Ahmet 80), Şenol (Okan 60), Emek : Salih, (Ilyas 80), Mahmut Izoğlu, Mahmut Şen (Emre 30) : KAAN (Şahin 78) : Deniz (Eser 60), Dursun.

LEAGUE FOOTBALL STARTS.

FRİDAY SEPTEMBER 23 —— kick off 4-00pm ——-AKSA League 1 —Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

ESENTEPE KKSK v GİRNE HALK EVİ

