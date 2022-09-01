Esentepe KKSK Still Firing Blanks But Their Getting Closer

Esentepe goal drought continues 6 matches without a goal from open play but in this match, they hit the bar/post 4 times, they are getting closer, you know what they say about London buses.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 0 MORMENEŞKE GBSK 2

Saturday, August 27: Friendly Match: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Sunny and warm.

A thoroughly entertaining match against fellow League 1 rivals Mormeneşke, another defeat but we can take positives out of this match all we need to do is score. It wasn’t through lack of trying 4 times the Mormeneşke woodwork was struck and each one of the 3 goalkeepers they used in this match made important saves. On another occasion Esentepe might have had a hatful of goals

Esentepe are still having to contend with a long list of players not available through injury, illness and work commitments so it was a youngest looking side that started the match. Mormeneşke on the other hand, has been very active in the transfer market, bringing in some very talented and experienced players, they looked like they have assembled a big powerful squad that will be challenging for honours next season.

I don’t know how Esentepe came in at the break 0-0, credit to them they did, Mormeneşke attacked testing the home side with a number of crosses that either were defended or if not the visitors attackers were off the mark.

Esentepe goalkeeper Onur made a fabulous save in the 36th minute flinging himself to his right to just get his fingertips to a powerfully hit shot from Gökay.

In between that Esentepe hit the woodwork twice, firstly as early as the 5th minute when following a long ball out of defence by Emek, young Dursun Ali managed somehow to twist his body and hook the ball over his marker and the advancing goalkeeper only to see his effort hit the top of the crossbar.

41 minutes Dursun was denied by the woodwork again. A cross from the right was hit first time by Eser with Mormeneşke keeper parrying the effort, İsmet retrieved the ball finding Dursun at the near post, and he controlled the ball, spun round and sent his shot against the right hand post.

HALF-TIME SCORE: 0-0.

Esentepe made changes during the break, they looked to have a better balance about them and they soon took the match to Mormeneşke, full-backs overlapping and winning control of the midfield.

They hit the woodwork again in the 47th minute when Salih sent in a cross from the right finding Emre who got in a powerful header that hit the Mormeneşke crossbar.

DURSUN ALİ (yellow on floor) sees his effort hit the crossbar. Only to see it hit the post and rebound to HASAN.

Against the run of play Mormeneşke took the lead in the 51st minute when Nersin was dispossessed of the ball by SAMI ERGAZI who went on into the box to beat the advancing Onur. 0-1

Esentepe came close to equalising in the 70th minute, good work by Deniz sending in a low cross to the far post where Emre shot was bravely blocked by a defender, the rebound was met by Salih but Hasan made a good parrying save.

A second goal in a Mormeneşke breakaway was scored by CEMİL. 0-2

Esentepe continued to threaten a long ball and saw Şahın, flick the ball past the advancing goalkeeper Hasan, only agonising to see the effort hit the right hand post to be retrieved by the grateful goalkeeper.

Şahın was denied again in the closing minutes getting in a powerful header that Ahmet, Mormeneşke third replacement goalkeeper brilliantly tipped over the bar.

FULL TIME SCORE: 0-2

SUMMING UP: A defeat yes, but green shoots are showing, when we have a full squad to choose from I am confident the corner will be turned and the goal drought broken with a deluge. Mormeneşke are a good team in midfielder GÖKAY ALPÇOĞAY they have an outstanding player, he controls the midfield, and glides past players like they weren’t there.

Not to be outdone Esentepe EMRE MUTLU was I thought Esentepe’s best player, his passing was off the mark sometimes, but he put in some thunderous tackles and was unlucky not to score.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Onur (gk); Mustafa (Muhammed 73), Okan (Şenol 61), Devran (Nersin 45), Emek : İsmet (Deniz 45), Mahmut Izoğlu (Mahmut Şen 73), Emre, Gökdeniz (Salih 31) : Eser (Şahın 61), Dursun (Ahmet 66)

Like this: Like Loading...