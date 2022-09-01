September 1, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another fantastic night for Sumarts Karaoke again at Seabreeze Restaurant, Küçük Erenkoy on Wednesday 31st August 2022 when we had a whole new bunch of English, Turkish and Israeli singers giving their all. 

As well as great entertainment from our karaoke singers, Seabreeze served yummy fish and chips with mushy peas or salad and their service was great and we all felt very much at home in the friendly atmosphere of Seabreeze.  

Thank you to everybody that came and joined us and a very big thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their whole team for looking after us so well.

Well done to you all and we look forward to seeing you next Wednesday but please book your seat and table to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Esentepe KKSK Still Firing Blanks But Their Getting Closer

Esentepe KKSK Still Firing Blanks But Their Getting Closer

September 1, 2022
Our life is like being locked inside an egg incubator

Our life is like being locked inside an egg incubator

August 31, 2022

You may have missed

Sumarts 31st August Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 31st August Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

September 1, 2022
Esentepe KKSK Still Firing Blanks But Their Getting Closer

Esentepe KKSK Still Firing Blanks But Their Getting Closer

September 1, 2022
100th Anniversary of 30th of August Victory Day Celebration

100th Anniversary of 30th of August Victory Day Celebration

August 31, 2022
TRNC FM Response to GCA regarding Nigerian Students in TRNC

TRNC FM Response to GCA regarding Nigerian Students in TRNC

August 31, 2022
Our life is like being locked inside an egg incubator

Our life is like being locked inside an egg incubator

August 31, 2022
The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

August 30, 2022
%d bloggers like this: