Sumarts 31st August Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another fantastic night for Sumarts Karaoke again at Seabreeze Restaurant, Küçük Erenkoy on Wednesday 31st August 2022 when we had a whole new bunch of English, Turkish and Israeli singers giving their all.

As well as great entertainment from our karaoke singers, Seabreeze served yummy fish and chips with mushy peas or salad and their service was great and we all felt very much at home in the friendly atmosphere of Seabreeze.

Thank you to everybody that came and joined us and a very big thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their whole team for looking after us so well.

Well done to you all and we look forward to seeing you next Wednesday but please book your seat and table to avoid disappointment.

Susie Q Xxxx

