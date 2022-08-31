August 31, 2022

An official parade was held on the 100th anniversary of the 30th of August Victory Day at the Dr Fazıl Küçük Boulevard in Nicosia. Speaking at the ceremony, TRNC President Ersin Tatar, who stated that they celebrated the Victory Day with great enthusiasm and excitement, respectfully commemorated the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his brothers in arms.

Noting that the resistance against the invasion of Anatolian lands resulted in a great victory, Tatar stated that this victory was achieved exactly 100 years ago, that Anatolia was liberated from the occupation and became a Turkish land forever.

Pointing to the courage and heroism of the Turkish people in the last hundred years, Tatar said that the Republic was established, that the Turkish Cypriot people also gained strength from this, and that they continue their struggle to prevent the island of Cyprus from becoming a Greek island.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Picture courtesy of President Ersin Tatar Facebook page

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC FM Response to GCA regarding Nigerian Students in TRNC

TRNC FM Response to GCA regarding Nigerian Students in TRNC

August 31, 2022
An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

August 30, 2022

You may have missed

100th Anniversary of 30th of August Victory Day Celebration

100th Anniversary of 30th of August Victory Day Celebration

August 31, 2022
TRNC FM Response to GCA regarding Nigerian Students in TRNC

TRNC FM Response to GCA regarding Nigerian Students in TRNC

August 31, 2022
Our life is like being locked inside an egg incubator

Our life is like being locked inside an egg incubator

August 31, 2022
The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

The 14th traditional “Ozanköy Molasses Festival” has ended

August 30, 2022
An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

An unregistered, illegal business was sealed and shut in Girne

August 30, 2022
14th Pekmez Festival in Ozanköy

14th Pekmez Festival in Ozanköy

August 30, 2022
%d bloggers like this: