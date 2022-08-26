Susie’s Quiz results for 25th August at the Diiva Restaurant

August 26, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a Banging good night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 25th August 2022.

Over the past weeks and months we have all stayed away from crowded places but normality and acceptance of Covid r disciplines is now in most peoples minds and we have seen a steady increase in numbers of people coming from their homes looking for entertainment and Susies Quiz at Diiva Restaurant was  fully packed again.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was lateral thinking and that was NOT easy, Danger Zone, A Music Round, Bump And Nominate. We also played guess the body part which is always good fun and creates lots of laughter

The results were:

  • 1st       Tyke That
  • 2nd      Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd       The Shebells
  • 4th       The Fork Handles
  • 5th       Geoff
  • 6th       The Socialites
  • 7th       Heres Johnny
  • 8th       2 Lemons 
  • And the Famous Lemon went to Still Hoping.

Thank you all for joining us and making it such a great night and to  Clarisse Cooper for her continued hard work and not forgetting Ali Raza and his team who look after us so well and serve such yummy food.

Please message me early for booking your seats for the next quiz as it gets extremely busy and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Quizzing with us  Every  Thursday at 7 30 pm.

Susie  Q  Xxxx

2nd Dunne N Dusted
3rd The Sheebells
4th The Fork Handles
5th Geoff
6th The Socialites
7Th Heres Jonny
8th 2 Lemons
Still Hoping got the Lemon

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

It was another blank afternoon for Esentepe KKSK

It was another blank afternoon for Esentepe KKSK

August 25, 2022
Işık Bookstore opened their 34th Book Fair

Işık Bookstore opened their 34th Book Fair

August 25, 2022

You may have missed

Rodin Collection Returns to Northern Cyprus

Rodin Collection Returns to Northern Cyprus

August 26, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 25th August at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 25th August at the Diiva Restaurant

August 26, 2022
Book Launch: “Our Women and their Value in our Society”

Book Launch: “Our Women and their Value in our Society”

August 25, 2022
It was another blank afternoon for Esentepe KKSK

It was another blank afternoon for Esentepe KKSK

August 25, 2022
Işık Bookstore opened their 34th Book Fair

Işık Bookstore opened their 34th Book Fair

August 25, 2022
A spectacular concert by IŞIN KARACA at the Girne Amphitheatre

A spectacular concert by IŞIN KARACA at the Girne Amphitheatre

August 25, 2022
%d bloggers like this: