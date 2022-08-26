Susie’s Quiz results for 25th August at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was a Banging good night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on the 25th August 2022.

Over the past weeks and months we have all stayed away from crowded places but normality and acceptance of Covid r disciplines is now in most peoples minds and we have seen a steady increase in numbers of people coming from their homes looking for entertainment and Susies Quiz at Diiva Restaurant was fully packed again.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Letter Round which this week was lateral thinking and that was NOT easy, Danger Zone, A Music Round, Bump And Nominate. We also played guess the body part which is always good fun and creates lots of laughter

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd The Shebells

4th The Fork Handles

5th Geoff

6th The Socialites

7th Heres Johnny

8th 2 Lemons

And the Famous Lemon went to Still Hoping.

Thank you all for joining us and making it such a great night and to Clarisse Cooper for her continued hard work and not forgetting Ali Raza and his team who look after us so well and serve such yummy food.

Please message me early for booking your seats for the next quiz as it gets extremely busy and we don’t want you to be disappointed.

Keep Quizzing with us Every Thursday at 7 30 pm.

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd Dunne N Dusted 3rd The Sheebells 4th The Fork Handles 5th Geoff 6th The Socialites 7Th Heres Jonny 8th 2 Lemons Still Hoping got the Lemon

Like this: Like Loading...