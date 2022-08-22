The 14th Ozanköy Carob Molasses Festival

The festival organised by the Girne Municipality and Ozanköy Mukhtar’s Office will start on Friday 26th August 2022 after an interval of 2 years. It will take place along Dr. Fazıl Küçük Avenue and end on Sunday 28th August. The aim for holding the festival is to promote tourism in the area and ensure the durability of carob and molasses production.

During the festival handicraft, food and beverage stands will be erected. There will also be folk dance performances, presentations, concerts and a contest to choose the best carob molasses dessert. The presentations will feature Osman Türkay’s poems and the health benefits of carobs and molasses.

Festival Program:

Friday, 26th August 2022

19.00: Opening and speeches

Carob syrup service

Tour of the stands

19.30: Folk Dance Show by the Kyrenia – Municipality Folk Dance Ensemble

19.45: Utku and Gizem Yerebakan Concert

20.45: Folk Dance Show by the Feslikan – Oraklar Group of Orak Culture, Art and Education Centre

21.00: Niyal Öztürk Band

Saturday, 27th August, 2022

19.00: “Poet Osman Türkay’s Life and Poems” presentation by Prof. Dr.Şevket Öznur, Chairman of the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union and lecturer.

Poetry recital by poet Ahmet Uçar,(In cooperation with the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union and Osman Türkay Foundation).

19.15: Folk Dance Show by Girne Young Art Lovers’ Association.

19.30: Concert by İpek Amber and İbrahim Çetiner.

20.30: Talk by Mehmet Atak, Senior Agricultural Engineer at Girne Municipality, on “The importance of the carob tree and its cultivation in our country”.

20.45: Tango Dance demonstration by Tango Siempre Cyprus.

21.00: Concert by Eda Girgin

Sunday, 28th August, 2022

19.00: Molasses Desserts Competition. – Cemaliye Erpak Karaosmanoğlu, food engineer at Girne Municipality, as the Jury Coordination Officer.

19.15:Talk by Naile Soyel, food engineer at Girne Municipality, on the “Health benefits of molasses”.

19.30: Folk Dance Performances by Hasder

19.45: Concert by Tenha

20.45: Announcement of the results of the Desserts with Molasses Contest.

21.00: Folk Dance Show by the Lapta Municipality Folk Dance Ensemble.

21:15 Finale Concert by Hikmet Kurtarıcıoğulları.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

