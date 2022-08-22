ESENTEPE TAKE A HAMMERING

By Richard Beale…

Esentepe second friendly match ended it an emphatic defeat at the hands of fellow League 1 team Yeniboğaziçi, managed by ex Esentepe Coach Kılıç Ali Kahraman.

Result: YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 4 ESENTEPE KKSK 0

Saturday August 13: Friendly Match: Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium.

Weather: Very warm, sunny but with a welcome cooling breeze.

There were smiles all round as ex-Esentepe Coach, Kılıç Ali, welcomed his old team, officials, and supporters in this warm-up match for the coming season, which starts at the end of September.

It was the ex Coach who “got one over “on his old team in an impressive win. Kılıç Ali was responsible for giving many of the Esentepe youngsters their chance at the senior level. It looks like he is trying to do the same with Yeniboğaziçi having a mix of young players and experience footballers.

Though friendly results don’t tend to matter (saying that I hate losing any match), Yeniboğaziçi looked the more prepared team, this being their third friendly match. This week Esentepe, though missing still a couple of key of players had more options to select from, a squad of 21. Likewise, Yeniboğaziçi with a squad of around 24 gave all of their players a runout.

Esentepe new signing, MEHMET CAN BIROL, a midfielder from BTM League 1 team Tatlısu HBOSK, was given a start. He looks like a useful addition, with plenty of running and energy.

Yeniboğaziçi for most of the match had control of the midfield with the experienced Ramadan Ağdaç pulling the strings and running the show. He was aided by a youngster 18 year old Hamza Gençoğlu, looking a like a lot like Vinnie Jones! He was strong, not afraid to go in where it hurts; one to look for in the future.

It was good to see Kılıç Alı soon bouncing up and down the touchline like a “Jack n’ Box”. giving his team encouragement, whereas Esentepe’s Davut is calmer and studious.

Yeniboğaziçi took the lead in the 27th minute with a simple goal. Good work by Serhat on the right, who crossed to the far post, where BERKEM SAYDAĞ got in front of Mustafa to prod home. 1-0. Berkem is only 17 and looks very promising.

Esentepe had a rare chance just after the break when a long raking cross from Mustafa, was knocked on by Kaan, to Dursun Ali who just shot wide of goal as the Yeniboğaziçi keeper came out to challenge.

55 minutes a second goal for Yeniboğaziçi, another simple goal. A left-wing cross found AHMET YALÇIN in the middle, unmarked he had time to turn and pick his spot. 2-0.

Yeniboğaziçi continued to have the majority of the play, though in a rare Esentepe breakaway another long Mustafa cross was knocked back by Dursun into the path of Kaan who shot over the bar.

With reserve goalkeeper Kurşat out with an injury, for the last 15 minutes Esentepe gave a chance “between the sticks” to 14 year old youngster Can Beyazgül.

The young keeper had no chance with Yeniboğaziçi final two goals, to seal a convincing win.

85 minutes, new signing YILDIRAY FENERCIOĞLU hammered home a free kick direct from the left of the Esentepe box. 3-0.

88 minutes, Can was left horribly exposed at his near post when a left wing cross found 3 Yenibo Ğazici players challenging for the ball against one Esentepe defender and 15 year old ENES YILDIZ bundled the ball home. 4-0.

For Esentepe I thought Mahmut İzğolu who played the whole match, firstly at left-back, then in midfield put a good shift in. Kaan again showed why he will be a very important member of the team this season and also Salih Karal showed some nice touches.

Esentepe are clearly not ready yet, This is the 2nd out of 9 matches, so plenty of time yet. What is evident is the need of a proven goals scorer, I believe the club is in talks with an experienced Turkish forward.

For Yeniboğaziçi, I’m pleased for Kılıç Ali, he looks like he is assembling a pretty good team, that will there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

ESENTEPE TEAM (first half) : Onur (gk): Mustafa, Şenol, Ahmet, Mahmut İzoğlu: Mahmut Bırol, Emre, Hürkan : Kaan : Semih (Salih 30), Eser.

ESENTEPE TEAM (second half) : Onur ( Can 75). : Mustafa, Okan, İsmet : Salıh, Mahmut İzoğlu, Mahmut Şen : KAAN (Boğaçhan 60) : Deniz, Dursun Ali.

