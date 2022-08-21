TFR remembers Margaret Sheard of CyprusScene

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

With the passing of Margaret Sheard I received so many messages of sympathy from groups and individuals and I was very touched to receive the following message from Ralph Kratzer of The Foreign Residents in The TRNC.

“Dear members of TFR!

With sadness in my heart I received the message from Chris Elliott last week that, after a long battle against cancer, my longtime mentor and former TFR-member for years, Margaret Sheard, passed away...

She was co-founder of the successful website CyprusScene.com and the E-newspaper of the same name, and tirelessly worked to inform people, especially expats, in TRNC and the rest of the world…

I had the privilege to work together with her and Chris for many years…

Our sincerest condolences to her partner Chris and Margaret´s family…

R.I.P. Margaret.

Her funeral took place yesterday Friday 19th August 2022 at the Green Hill British Cemetery in Girne. I had the honour to say my last farewell to her.

Chris Elliott´s memories of Margaret you can be read by clicking here:

