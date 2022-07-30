Tatlisu Fire Blanks again, as Alaniçi get their First Point

By Richard Beale….

Alanıçı having lost all of their 8 matches this season, put in a spirited performance to frustrate Tatlısu and gain their first point of the season.

Result: AlANİÇİ YSK 0 TATLISU SERAÇILAR GSK 0

Wednesday July 28: Iktisatbank BTM League 2 Group 6: Dçrtyol Adem Nural Stadium.

Weather : very hot.

I must admit I wasn’t keen in the first place in going to this match especially as it was a dead rubber with nothing to play for, however, my fellow travelling companions Mal and Huw, being Tatlısu supporters swayed the balance for me (I wanted to go to Kaplıca/ Yarköy match).

A 0-0 scoreline suggests I made the wrong choice but the scoreline is deceptive as these two bottom of the Group teams made a good entertaining match of it.

Just to add to the entertainment, we pre-booked our after-match meal at ALEV AĞACI Restaurant, Dörtyol to have our food ready at 8-00pm – it was, by the way, super a Pide, meze, chips and salad, 2 beers (only 20 TL), plus tip 100 TL. a Bargin – Thank you Zafer. Anyway, food review over back to the match, Alanıçı have lost all of their 8 matches this season including some right hammerings 1-8, 0-5, 3-7 and last match 1-9. To quote a late great Rugby commentator “they will be dancing in the streets in Alanıçı tonight” as they secured their first point of the season and also a clean sheet. A crowd of around 60 provided a great atmosphere, especially the Alanıçı supporters with their drum and horns, amazing they have so much enthusiasm, having lost all their matches, God knows what they will be like if they won a match!.

Tatlısu would rue their missed chances, and poor finishing but largely it was down to the Goalkeeper MUSTAFA TANYERİ a giant of a man with a David Seaman ponytail, he pulled off a string of fine saves, how he let in 9 goals in his previous match I will never know. Tatlısu decided to rest a number of senior players Umit, Mehmet and Ibrahim and give some of the bench a run-out. However first-half injuries to Talha and Hakan put paid to that.

Tatlısu should have taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Mahmut Şen got a header in from point blank range but didn’t connect with it properly allowing goalkeeper Mustafa to parry away the attempt.

A minute later Tatlısu missed their best chance of the match Hakan sent a perfect through ball to substitute Mehmet Ali Malik (on as a replacement for the injured Talha) with his first touch of the ball he sent his shot agonisingly wide of the Alanıçı right-hand post.

37 minutes Tatlısu lost another of their experienced players Hakan who was injured when he collided with goalkeeper Mustafa, who had bravely dived at the Tatlısu player’s feet.

Tatlısu reserve goalkeeper Emincan making his first start to the season had little to do but he did well to tip over an Ali Korkmaz chip shot from the left just before the break.

HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

The second half was all about Tatlısu pressure but Alanıçı normally porous defence was now waterproofed, stood firm and gained confidence, especially with goalkeeper Mustafa in fine form.

Ibrahim Çelik on as a first-half substitution was starting to worry the Alanıçı defence with his speed, twice being put through again thwarted by goalkeeper Mustafa.

70 minutes Mahmut Şen sent a header over the bar from the 6-yard box and he endured further frustration being sent off after a cynical foul in the 82nd minute his second yellow card offence.

The hot sunshine was having an effect on the players in the last 10 minutes, with the midfield being bypassed as both teams tried to find the winner.

Alanıçı two teenage forwards Sedat Akar (19) and Ali Korkmaz (16) showed great heart keeping Tatlısu defence on their toes.

I thought for Tatlısu substitute Mehmet Ali Malik was full of running, showing a lot of energy. Left-back Ahmet Gök after a shaky start, had a good match having a great tussle with Sedat.

No question on who was MAN OF THE MATCH —- MUSTAFA TANYERİ (Alanıçı goalkeeper).

A last word for referee HALİL ATLAR and his 2 Assistants, they were excellent and working as a team, getting the majority of the decisions correct.

