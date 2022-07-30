Now Its All Over For Bahçeli!

By Richard Beale….

Bahçeli’s slim hopes of reaching the “Play Offs” were finally extinguished when they were beaten by a 94th minute penalty which confirmed Pınarbaşı place in the “Play Offs”.

Reasult: PINARBAŞI CSK 1 BAHÇELİ SK 0.

Thursday July 28: Iktisatbank BTM League 2: Girne Pia Belle Stadium.

Weather: Very warm.

Bahçeli had to win their remaining 2 matches to have any hope of reaching the “play Offs”, they tried, they did their best but came up short with Ağırdag Boğaz and Pınarbaşı going onto the Play Offs next week.

Forest fires, Referee strikes have resulted in the BTM League 2 season being prolonged it seemed to have gone on forever. I think a combination of the heat, 2 matches a week have led to player fatigue, and we must remember these are amateurs, most have come straight from work to play football. Players carrying knocks and injuries have had no recovery time, some look totally knackered. I think this led the match to be played at a slow-tempo, it was on the back burner, and it never really got going.

The Pia Belle Stadium in the heart of Girne is a ground that attracts the casual observer, people using the park for exercise, stop to watch the game for a few minutes. Tourists having an early evening stroll and people watching from their balconies from the Pia Belle Hotel added to the regular Bahçeli and Pınarbaşı supporters dotted around the ground.

In the first half Bahçeli looked the more assured team, having most of the possession but it was Pınarbaşı who created the chances.

In the 25th minute Eşref Bahçeli defender lost possession of the ball, allowing Necat Çelik to speed on into the box, he was denied when goalkeeper Hüseyin came out and spread himself to push the ball away for a corner.

Just on the stroke of halftime a free kick from the left bounced just in front of Hüseyin at the near post was deflected to the far post where Necat somehow instead of poking the ball home, sliced his effort back across the goal again. HALF TIME SCORE: 0-0

Pınarbaşı had an early effort just after the break when Faik shot into the side netting.

Bahçeli best two chances of the match came within a space of two minutes. In the 48th minute a cross from the left saw Uğurcan in the middle just outside the box, he had time to control the ball, turn but sent his shot agonisingly wide of the Pınarbaşı right hand post.

Then good work from Ali Okan Şengün, who was showing a lot of energy down the left wing, crossed into the middle where Emrah side-footed his attempt just wide.

Necat Çelik for me was very impressive for Pınarbası, he is quite short but has a good pace on him, and he certainly kept the Bahçeli defence on their toes. Aydın and Osman in midfield were getting the better of the Pınarbaşı counterparts with Captain Ali Okan getting through a lot of work and proving a good outlet for Bahçeli.

Two strong defences continued to limit chances, though in the 70th minute substitute for Pınarbaşı Süleyman cut inside from the left and had his shot parried by goalkeeper Hüseyin.

With 5 minutes of injury time being played the game looked like it would peter out for a tame draw until in the final minute Eşref brought down Hüseyin Dodak in the box and ADNAN KİRAZ stepped up from the spot to send Hüseyin the wrong way and to seal Pınarbaşı place in the Play Offs.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 1-0.

