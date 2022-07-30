Güngördü met General Secretary of Union of Municipalities of Türkiye

Following the signing of the cooperation protocol between the Northern Cyprus and Türkiye Municipality Unions, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü met with officials in Ankara.

Ongoing project studies in Girne in cooperation with some Municipalities affiliated with the Turkish Union were discussed. During their visit Güngördü and his Deputy, Hüseyin Köle also researched some technical issues.

In the meeting, they wished success to the General Secretary, Hayri Baraçlı, who has only recently taken office.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

