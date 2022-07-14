Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 8th July 2022

July 14, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

We had another brilliant night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe for Sumarts Karaoke on  Friday 8th July 2022.

Hati served us with lovely mezes followed by chicken shish or chicken chops which were all mouth-watering and followed by a beautiful homemade cake to end our wonderful meals.

Thank you to all those guests who joined us and entertained us so well and a very big thank you to Hati who works so hard to make every Karaoke night a very special one.  

We are at Hati’s Café every Friday for Karaoke starting at 8.00 pm so do come and join us by book your place and pre-order your food as the menu changes most weeks and is advertised on Facebook!

Thank you again, Hati’ for hosting us and making it a very special night.

Keep Singing

Susie Q Xxxx 

