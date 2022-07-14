July 14, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another fantastic night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kukek Erenkoy, on Wednesday 6th July 2022

We had lots of fantastic singers entertaining us along with the best fish and chips on the island and the extra treat was we had NO power cuts.

It’s always a pleasure to be at Seabreeze Restaurant so thank you Claire and Mehmet and their team for hosting us and making us feel at home,

Please book your tables for next week and we will be here every Wednesday starting at 8.00 pm

Keep singing

Susie Q Xxxx 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 8th July 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 8th July 2022

July 14, 2022
Susie’s Big Quiz Challenge at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Big Quiz Challenge at the Diiva Restaurant

July 14, 2022

You may have missed

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 8th July 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 8th July 2022

July 14, 2022
Sumarts 6th July Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 6th July Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

July 14, 2022
Susie’s Big Quiz Challenge at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Big Quiz Challenge at the Diiva Restaurant

July 14, 2022
UN and the Cyprus Issue Resolution

UN and the Cyprus Issue Resolution

July 12, 2022
KIB-TEK can do a lot better than they have, to give a good service

KIB-TEK can do a lot better than they have, to give a good service

July 9, 2022
The Foreign Residents in the TRNC met the German Ambassador

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC met the German Ambassador

July 9, 2022
%d bloggers like this: