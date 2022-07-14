Sumarts 6th July Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another fantastic night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kukek Erenkoy, on Wednesday 6th July 2022

We had lots of fantastic singers entertaining us along with the best fish and chips on the island and the extra treat was we had NO power cuts.

It’s always a pleasure to be at Seabreeze Restaurant so thank you Claire and Mehmet and their team for hosting us and making us feel at home,

Please book your tables for next week and we will be here every Wednesday starting at 8.00 pm

Keep singing

Susie Q Xxxx

