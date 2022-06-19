CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 229 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

The good news is CyprusScene newspaper is being published again after time out of the office to take Margaret Sheard for her daily radiotherapy and soon she will start a new course of immunotherapy for her lung cancer and if any kind reader would like to make a donation to help her with the ongoing cost of her treatment, please click here https://gofund.me/113a98a4

May we take this opportunity of thanking all our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

Issue 229 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection

2022 Enewspapers:

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here

