Hygiene inspections in Girne from 18th of May to 16th June 2022

Surveillance of food and beverage establishments and businesses that directly affect public health continues in Girne.

Between 18th of May and 16th June 2022, a total of 135 businesses were inspected for general hygiene and food safety measures by the Girne Municipality Health Branch teams.

Inspections are based on general and food hygiene criteria strictly for the protection of public health; fixed period notices were issued where nonconformities were detected. One restaurant was found to be operating with legal deficiencies and was sealed shut and a supermarket was fined 424 TL for food related hygienic problems.

Legislation and World-standard inspections

Latife Ocakbaşı Restaurant was operating with incomplete legal legislation requirements and was sealed shut and closed down.

Girne Municipality carries out these surveillances based on statutory health regulations and with the application of independent scientific data in order to protect public health. 30 businesses with hygiene deficiencies were served with written warnings, 8 of which were also given notices of closure if deficiencies were not addressed.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said:“Our aim from these ongoing official inspections is to protect public health by ensuring access to safe food. As we move into the summer months and the food and beverage sector gets busier it is important for everyone that all these businesses provide services in accordance with legal regulations and principles that safeguard human health.

I believe that our traders will appreciate the sensitivity of this behaviour and hope that the tourism and summer season will be fruitful for our country in general”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

