Sumarts 15th June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 16, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a fantastic full night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 15th June 2022.

We had an array of different singers all entertaining us and enjoying the night and with no power cuts this time, WOO HOO that was a result, and to cap it all we had that yummy Seabreeze fish and chips which is really delightful.

Thank you to Mehmet and his team for hosting and making us feel at home.

Please book your place and meal with us for next week to avoid disappointment and the .. karaoke starts 8.00 pm.

Looking forward to seeing you all then

Susie Q Xxxx 

