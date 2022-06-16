“Martyr Gönyeli” 2022 Search and Rescue Exercise was held

June 16, 2022

“Martyr Lieutenant Caner Gönyeli 2022 Search and Rescue Exercise” was held,

The land phase of the “Martyr Gönyeli” Search and Rescue exercise was carried out in the region of Girne St.Hilarion (101 Houses) yesterday (14/06/2022). The exercise, which will be carried out in two phases on land and sea, testing 3 scenarios, with the participation of civil and military authorities in the TRNC and the Republic of Turkey search and rescue organization.

The offshore phase will be held today 15th June near Gazimağusa.  President Ersin Tatar, 2nd. President Mehmet Ali Talat, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Security Forces Commander Major General Zorlu Topaloğlu, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, some deputies, military personnel, foreign observers, and many press members from the TRNC and abroad were present in the exercise.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office 

