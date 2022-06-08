TRNC Cittaslow Network to Attend the General Assembly in Italy

TRNC Cittaslow Network representatives are going to Italy in order to attend the general assembly of the International Cittaslow Network. The President of the Network and the Mayor of Yeniboğaziçi, Mustafa Zurnacılar, and the Mayor of Mehmetçik, Cemil Sarıçizmeli, are attending the meeting to be held in Orvieto, Italy on Saturday, 11th June, on behalf of the TRNC Cittaslow Network.

According to the information provided by the TRNC Cittaslow Network, the mayors, who will attend the International Cittaslow Network General Assembly where the TRNC is represented, will also give speeches about the Cittaslow activities in the country.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office