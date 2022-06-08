Tatar Objects to the Outrageous Statements of Anastasiades

Call from TRNC President Tatar to the international community

President Ersin Tatar responded to the statements of the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades of 6th of JUne 2022 President Tatar said, “The outrageous and uncontrolled statements of the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades have not only turned into insulting the Turkish Cypriot people but also discrediting themselves.”

Stating that Anastasiades acts as if he is “the sole owner of the island” and has the right to intervene even in the bilateral relations of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, President Tatar said “The Turkish Cypriot people are, unjustly, being suppressed under the inhumane isolation policy that the Greek Cypriot leadership has been pursuing since 1963. The TRNC will continue to fight against the inhumane isolation and restrictions imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people since 1963, together with our Motherland Turkey, which stands by us under all circumstances and provide full support”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Editor’s note: Mr Anastasiades, head of the Greek Cypriot Administration, has objected to the proposal that Ercan airport be designated as a Turkish airport, which might allow direct flights to the TRNC. He also objects to the terms of the proposed Financial Protocol between Turkiye and the TRNC.