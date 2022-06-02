Girne achieves international representation in Konya

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü was elected as the Co-President at the UCLG-MEWA Congress held in Konya.

Girne Municipality representatives and a delegation from the Union of Cyprus Turkish Municipalities attended the General Assembly meeting of the United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Section (UCLG-MEWA) hosted by Konya Metropolitan Municipality.

Chairman of the Union of Cyprus Turkish Municipalities and Güzelyurt Mayor, Mahmut Özçınar headed the delegation from North Cyprus which also included Nidai Güngördü, and Deputy Director Hüseyin Köle of Girne Municipality. The latter is also the General Coordinator of the Union of C.T. Municipalities. At the UCLG-MEWA Congress the Mayor of El Halil (Hebron), Tayseer Abu Sneineh was unanimously elected as the President for the 2022-2025 session and Nidai Güngördü was chosen to become the Co-President.

Güngördü: “A Great honour”.

The election of Nidai Güngördü as the Co-President of UCLG-MEWA is of great significance as it will enhance the international awareness of both TRNC and Girne Municipality. Güngördü said that being elected for this office from a country under embargoes was extremely important and that he had the right to represent the organisation in the international arena. He was proud to do so.

Two personnel from Girne Municipality would stay on in Konyaun til the end of the week to receive training.

The accessibility guide

Girne Municipality had played host to the Accessible Tourism workshop organised by UCLG-MEWA last October. The conclusions of that workshop had been printed in the form of a book which Güngördü thought would be a useful guide especially to local governments.

The Conference also elected the chairmen and deputies of the various committees. Güngördü was elected chairman of the Gender Equality Committee. As he was already the chairman of the Culture and Tourism Committee from 2019 to 2022, he stepped down to the deputy role of that committee instead.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality