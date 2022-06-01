ARUCAD scholarship interviews to be held on 15th to 17th June.

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is holding interviews for full scholarships on 15th to 17th June. All candidates enrolling this year who are TRNC citizens and/or those Türkiye subjects who have completed their High School education in TRNC in 4 consecutive years will receive half scholarships anyway. Candidates who wish to increase their scholarships to the 100% level will have to attend interviews at the Girne campus.

Half scholarships are being offered because of the hardships suffered due to the pandemic. Interviewees will be able to raise the level of their scholarships to 75 or 90 or 100%.

Applications are invited to the 4 New Undergraduate courses

In the Spring term of the 2021/22 academic year, undergraduate courses in the departments of Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, Acting, Modern Dance, and Aural Arts Design were started. Prospective students can apply to the new undergraduate courses for the Autumn term of the 2022/23 academic year.

With the new 4 undergraduate courses, ARUCAD now has 17 Departments. The Faculty of Arts has ‘Plastic Arts’, ‘Photography’, ‘Ceramics, ‘Film Design and Management’, ‘Archeology and Art History’ Departments.

The Faculty of Design has ‘Architecture’, ‘Interior and Environmental Design’, ‘Industrial Design’, ‘Urban Design and Landscape Architecture’ Departments.

The Communications Faculty has ‘Digital Game Design’, ‘Visual Communications Design’, ‘New Media and Communications’, ‘Advertising Design and Communications’, ‘Management and Communications Design’ Departments.

The Faculty of Music and Performing Arts has ‘Acting’, ‘Modern Dance’ and ‘Aural Arts Design’ Departments.

The double degree advantage with the Manchester School of Art

The Plastic Arts Department offers its students a double degree opportunity with a student exchange program in cooperation with Manchester School of Art (MSoA) of Manchester Metropolitan University. MSoA is the UK’s second oldest art and design school and is listed in the top 10 in the 2020 UK Universities Directory.

Candidates can obtain further information about the scholarship opportunities, interviews, and registration conditions online at https://kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr/ website and on WhatsApp at 0533 873 85 85.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)