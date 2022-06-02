5th Girne Story Competition is I, Us and Nature

The theme of the 5th Story Competition by Girne Municipality this year is: “I, us and nature”.

According to information issued by the Girne Municipality there will be three categories for the short story competition. Viz: (9 to 11), (12 to 14) and (15 to 17) year olds. Stories should be submitted latest by Friday 17th June 1922 to either Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch or online to: sosyalisler@girnebelediyesi.com

Appraisals will take place during June and prizes will be awarded in a ceremony to be held in July. First place prizes will be 1250 TL, second places will receive 1000 TL and third places 750 TL.

The competition is open to all children living and studying in TRNC. The jury will consist of Ceyhan ÖZYILDIZ (storybook writer and photographer), Emrah ÖZTÜRK (academician and storybook writer), Orhan ESKİKÖY and Head of Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch, Misli KADIOĞLU.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, stressed the importance of encouraging children and young people to become individuals who read, question, consider and create, said that was why they were repeating the competition for the 5th year. In previous years very worthy entrances had been noticed and this year the topic was chosen to raise awareness of the love of nature and the environment. He felt schools and families should encourage children to take part and wished good luck to all those who would.

Deadline for the 5th Story competition is 17th June 2022.

Participation conditions:

Stories must be submitted on A4, unlined paper either printed or handwritten on one side only.

They should not have been entered in any other competition, published in any media or received a previous award.

Non-original or photocopied stories will not be considered.

There must not be any pictures pasted or drawn, on the submitted work which have been taken from elsewhere.

Stories must not exceed 5 (five) pages.

Personal information about the student or the school must not be written on the front of the submissions.

The student’s name, surname, address, school, phone number, photo and a short curriculum vitae should be entered on the last page.

The award ceremony will be held in July in the presence of jury members.

Submissions that do not meet the conditions specified above will not be considered.

Entries must be delivered to Girne Municipality in a sealed envelope or via e-mail to: sosyalisler@girnebelediyesi.com by the end of business on Friday,17th June 2022.

Participation in the competition is only valid from within the borders of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality