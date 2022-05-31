Prime Minister Üstel to hold contacts in Ankara

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and the coalition partners travelled to Ankara in order to hold official contacts.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu and the Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı are accompanying the premier during his visit to Türkiye.

Prime Minister Üstel will visit Anıtkabir today 31st May as part of his Ankara visit program.

He will then meet with the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Fuat Oktay, at the Presidential Complex and attend the luncheon organized by Fuat Oktay in honour of Üstel.

Then Prime Minister Üstel will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at 16.00pm.

He will meet with Speaker of GNAT Mustafa Şentop in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 17.30pm.

It is expected that the premier and his delegation will return to the island on Wednesday, June 1st after completing their contacts.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office