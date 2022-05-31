Mask and test requirement lifted in TRNC

The mask and test requirement applied within the scope of coronavirus measures in the TRNC has been lifted as of Friday (27/05/2022).

The decisions of the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases dated May 25, which envisages the abolition of mask and testing obligations in the country, entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette on Friday, May 27.

Accordingly, as of Friday, the obligation to use masks in closed areas in the country has been lifted. However, it is recommended that people who have upper respiratory complaints and are in the risk group and who are unvaccinated should continue to use masks in closed areas.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office