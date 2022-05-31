Colourful procession by ARUCAD through Girne streets

The Spring Festival procession of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) students in their specially designed ‘Cosplay’ costumes took place on Wednesday 25th May. The colourful parade through the centre of town was enjoyed by the people of Girne.

This second Spring Festival procession by the ARUCAD students set off from the University Campus to the Girne market place. ‘Cosplay’ themed costumes were designed by ARUCAD students at the University’s workshops and were greatly admired by the public who showed their appreciation by applauding the procession along the route.

The festival took place from the 25th to 27th May. On the first night there was karaoke and performances by DJ Alchemist and Nevss. During the 3 days of festivities the University hosted concerts, yoga meetings, handicraft and food stands, dance performances, studio workshops, contests, sports competitions and a costume party.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)