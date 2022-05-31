Local Football matches to be played on 4th and 5th June

By Richard Beale….

The main two football leagues of the TRNC have now finished, the weather may be warming up but here in the TRNC local football can still be watched live.

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from outlying villages start this weekend. It may be the lowest League but there are still some good footballers on show and it may be a bit “Sunday League” but it’s very competitive especially in hot conditions.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5-30pm UNLESS STATED

Sat Jun 4 Kaplıca Karadeniz v Bafra SK Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium Sat Jun 4 Ardahan SD v Yarköy PGSK Geçitkale Stadium. Sat Jun 4 Yenişehir SK v Güvercinlik İYSK Famağusta Canbulat Stadium Sat Jun 4 Alayköy SKKD v Ağirdağ Boğaz TSK Lefkoşa Göçmenköy Stadium. Sat Jun 4 Pınarbaşı CSK v Serhatköy SK Gönyeli Stadium Sun Jun 5 Yeşiltepe Ilgaz SD v Yeşil Harnıp Kozanköy Lapta Şht Sevket Kadir Stadium. Sun Jun 5 SFC Boğaziçi SK v Autorite Civisil SK Geçitkale Stadium