SPOT celebrate their 30 Years Anniversary

We recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Northern Cyprus, Turtle Conservation Society (SPOT) with cocktail party when we presented a plaque to the nature lovers who have supported us since the day we started to protect turtles in our country and we held a moment of silence for our supporters who have not been with us for a long time but remain in our hearts.

We were proud to have had TRNC notables and others with us with the President of the TRNC, Mr. Ersin Tatar, TRNC Minister of Tourism and Environment, Mr. Fikri Ataoğlu, Director of Environmental Protection Department, Mr. Emir Akyıllar and former Director of Environmental Protection Department, Asaf Şenol. Also, the US Ambassador, Mrs. Judith Garber and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mr Colin Stewart.

One of the first students who came to TRNC in 1992 upon the invitation of SPOT Board Member and Chairman Kutlay Keço, Prof. Dr. Brendan Godley and Prof. Dr. Annette Broderick also attended the event, and University of Kyrenia Rector Prof. Dr. İlkay Salihoğlu also gave a speech and presented their plaques to the relevant people.

SPOT is the organization that started turtle conservation activities in our country, while the existence was not talked about in our country. For 30 years, it has continued to work with the same enthusiasm, the same stability, progressive vision and up-to-date studies, with local and international collaborations. Every year, it carries out conservation work with more than 120 volunteers from all over the world. In this way, we not only raise awareness of our people, but also introduce our country and the conservation efforts in our country to the world.

In 30 years, thousands of people have worked on these works. First of all, we would like to thank all our volunteers and supporters. We would like to thank especially the Department of Environmental Protection, with which we have been working in cooperation since its establishment, the Department of Animal Husbandry for its unwavering support in our work on fisheries, and the Veterinary Department for their interest and interest in our work.

We wish our cooperation to continue for many more years.

Photos: courtesy of Olkan Ergüler

Source (Turkish): SPOT – North Cyprus, Society for the Protection of Turtles