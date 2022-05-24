TRNC Foreign Ministry deplore the shooting at UNFICYP vehicle

Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the shooting at the UNFICYP’s patrol vehicle,

We regret to hear the shooting at the UNFICYP patrol vehicle in the buffer zone on Saturday 21 May 2022,

It is a source of relief to know that the bullet that hit the UN patrol vehicle has not resulted in any casualties. It was identified that the person or persons who fired at the UNFICYP vehicle ran away towards the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

We sympathize with the UNFICYP and wish that such incidents do not recur.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office