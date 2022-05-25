Spectacular Concert in Girne by the ‘Choir of Civilizations’

Hatay delivered a peace and brotherhood message to Girne with a concert by the famous ‘Antakya Civilisations Choir’, to mark the launch of the HADO sea services between them.

The concert was attended by President Ersin Tatar, TC Ambassador Ali Murat Başçeri, Speaker Zorlu Töre, Deputy Speaker Fazilet Özdenefe, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı, Mayor of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Assoc. Prof. Lütfü Savaş, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, a delegation of MP’s, mayors, council members, mukhtars, veterans, journalists and businessmen from Hatay and local citizens.

Güngördü: “HADO will strengthen the ties between us”.

Girne Mayor, Güngördü said: “The fraternity protocol recently signed between Girne and Hatay will build cultural and artistic bridges between our peoples. I would like to thank council members of Hatay and Girne Municipalities for facilitating the signing the protocol. I have no doubt that this will throw the doors of love and brotherhood wide open. Launching of the sea services on the 19th of May is highly significant in strengthening the bond between us”.

He said the Antakya Civilisations Choir was a symbol of multiculturalism, brotherhood and peace and expressed his delight that the start of the sea services was crowned by their concert. In the shared geography of the two countries there was a need for more cultural activities, love, tolerance, peace and familiarisation between the delightful peoples of the region.

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Assoc. Prof. Lütfü Savaş, expressed his pleasure in being at Girne for the concert and said: “We are extremely happy to meet our brothers here today, the 19th of May, the day Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had set foot in Samsun. The happier, more peaceful and safe TRNC is the happier we will be. The citizens of Hatay and Cyprus will now meet more often, integrate and advance together shoulder to shoulder and hand in hand”. He went on to thank Nidai Güngördü for his hospitality.

After the speeches, the ‘Civilisations Choir’, which in 2012 had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, staged their concert. Singing in various languages they gave voice to beautiful tunes, folk songs, hymns and marches from their own and Girne regions.

At the end Cyprus veterans and protocol members were accompanying the choir in their songs and giving a message of solidarity.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality