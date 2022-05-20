Susie’s Big Music Quiz 16th May results at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

Hello Readers,

We had a great packed night again with Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe, on 16th May 2022.

The rounds consisted of, A Tabletop, TV, Year at Number 1, Tina Turner, Name that Tune, 1960s, Backwards, and the Big 20.

The results were:

1st The Shebells

2nd Tyke That

3rd Dunne N Dusted

4th Betcha By Golly Wow

5th Foundations

6th Walderslade Wanderers

And the Famous Lemon went to No Hopers.

We send a big thank you to Ali and his hard working team for hosting us and for the yummy food we all had and let’s not forget and thank Kath Gardner for her help.

Thank you to you all the quizzers for joining us, it certainly was a pleasure entertaining you all and the next Big Music Quiz will be in June on a date to be decided.

Keep Quizzing

Susie Q Xxxx