Susie’s Big Music Quiz 16th May results at the Diiva Restaurant

Hello Readers,
We had a great packed night again with Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe, on 16th May 2022.
The rounds consisted of, A Tabletop, TV, Year at Number 1, Tina Turner, Name that Tune, 1960s, Backwards, and the Big 20.
The results were:
- 1st The Shebells
- 2nd Tyke That
- 3rd Dunne N Dusted
- 4th Betcha By Golly Wow
- 5th Foundations
- 6th Walderslade Wanderers
- And the Famous Lemon went to No Hopers.
We send a big thank you to Ali and his hard working team for hosting us and for the yummy food we all had and let’s not forget and thank Kath Gardner for her help.
Thank you to you all the quizzers for joining us, it certainly was a pleasure entertaining you all and the next Big Music Quiz will be in June on a date to be decided.
Keep Quizzing
Susie Q Xxxx
