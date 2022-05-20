Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 13th May 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

It was a banging great night at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe, with Sumarts Karaoke on the 13th May 2022

We were outside tonight and thank god we were, as it was extremely busy !!

Food tonight was amazing with Hati’s special chicken, meze, and, moussaka and Hati’s food is to die for so give me more, please.

There was excellent singing from everyone featuring the Beatles to Eagles and musicals as the Karaoke challenge and much, much more.

Thank you to Hati for hosting us as always and making us feel so welcome.

Thank you all and those Karaoke singers for joining us as you made the night, one to remember.

Until next time.

Susie Q Xxxx