Battling Esentepe Play Off Hopes Are Still Alive!

By Richard Beale….

This young Esentepe team gave Gençler Birliği a “bloody nose” and even though Esentepe “play off” chances remain slim, they are still there battling away and making us proud.

Result: L. GENÇLER BIRLİĞİ SK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 3.

Saturday May 14, 2022: AKSA League 1 Play Off – 1st match.

Paşaköy 100 yıl Stadium.

There is no love lost between these two teams as there is no love lost between the rival supporters, this match like the two previous matches was X rated, fiery, with thunderous tackles and numerous fouls.

There were 11 yellow cards, surprisingly no red cards as quite a few players were very close to taking an early bath. The match simmered the whole time but referee Emre Öztaşlı managed to keep a lid on it and had a very good match. Shame about the two sets of supporters, tempers boiled over on numerous occasions with the Police having to intervene.

Because of the “playoff ” structure Esentepe chances before were slim, they basically have to win all 3 games to get a promotion, they have won one battle but not the war.

PLAY OFF TABLE.

1/ Miracle Değirmenlik 32 pts.

2/ L. Gencler Birliği 29 pts.

3/ Esentepe 27 pts

4/ Karşıyaka 27 pts.

Esentepe play Değirmenlik in Girne on Wednesday evening, a win for the leaders will see them promoted, Esentepe must win to remain in contention.

Esentepe got off to a dream start taking the lead in 3rd minute when a pass found ESER KAN unmarked on the left who made no mistake side footing the ball past Cengiz. 0-1

Esentepe were all over Geniler in the early stages, who were clearly rattled, the more experienced team from Iskele were putting in some ferocious and hefty challenges but the youngsters of Esentepe were taking it and not afraid to dish it out back themselves.

Esentepe had another chance in the 22nd minute when Hüseyin Deynekli set up Eser who shot weakly into the goalkeeper’s arms.

A second goal came for Esentepe in the 35th minute following a foul just outside the box by Emir on Eser. SEMIH ARSLAN lined the kick up and his shot took a slight deflection off the wall to beat Cengiz at his right hand post to send Esentepe supporters into raptures. 0-2.

The match was a cauldron, the tackles were flying in with Esentepe players on the receiving end of some hefty challenges, and the booking count was rising and tempers in the crowd were rising.

Gençler shocked Esentepe just before the break, sensationaly scoring 2 goals within the space of a couple of minutes.

A Kadir Erol corner from the left was flicked on at the near post by Sertan and through a clutch of defenders BEŞİR NDIAYE managed to bundle the ball in, Esentepe protested that goalkeeper Onur was impeded but to no avail. 1-2

In injury time of the first half, Esentepe sloppily gave the ball away to Sertan who was brought down in the box by Devran. EMİR DOLU sent Onur the wrong way with his penalty kick. 2-2 HALF TIME SCORE : 2-2

After being hit by Gençler’s late first half salvo, Esentepe regained their composure with the outstanding Okan Kibar marshalling the defence, enabling full backs Mustafa and Devran to start to overlap.

The speed of Bildircin – Hüseyin Deynekli was causing all sorts of problems to the Gençler defence and he was subject to some heavy challenges but he got up dusted himself down and went back into the frail again.

Deservedly he got his reward in the 61 minute giving Esentepe the lead. Mustafa and Eser exchanged passes on the right, with Mustafa’s low cross was bravely met at the near post by BILDIRCIN- HÜSEYiN DEYNEKLİ to score with a diving header. 2-3.

Gençler pressed, pushing men forward but their attacks hit an Esentepe brick wall where the veteran Okan Kibar and his fellow defender Şenol put up an impregnable barrier and to be honest goalkeeper Onur was rarely threatened.

Gençler were getting desperate leaving gaps at the back leading to Esentepe having a couple of chances to make the game safe but they failed to do. FULL TIME SCORE : 2-3

SUMMING UP: The team has done us proud again like they have done all season, our journey has not ended we are still in there battling away, these youngsters keep surprising us – one big club has taken a beating, it is Değirmenlik who should be worried – not us we fear no one there is no pressure on us.

MAN OF THE MATCH—-OKAN KIBAR —Simply magnificent, – at 45 years old he is playing like an 18 year old!