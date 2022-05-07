Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 5th May at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was a fantastic night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 5th May 2022 and again it was packed to the rafters!

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, A Tabletop, The Letter Round which this week was Scotland, Music Round, Bump and Nominate.

We also did an extra fun music round, guess who was singing?   To some a big surprise to hear themselves singing!

The results were :

  • 1st         Tyke That
  • 2nd        Dunne And Dusted
  • 3rd        The Shebells
  • 4th        The  Socialites
  • 5th         Fork  Handles
  • 6th         Oatcakes  and  Scouse
  • 7th         The  Foundations
  • And the Famous Lemon went to   Anglo Swedes!

To the Quizzers, it’s always a fun night quizzing with you all and we thoroughly enjoy your company so thank you all for joining us.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the wonderful food and service and for hosting us as always and not forgetting Clarisse Cooper who we say thank you to for helping us.

Safe journey to those going home, Jan and Ken,  Ossy and  Susy, stay safe until next time.

For those quizzers who want to join us next week please book your seats for Thursday, when everyone is welcome.

Keep Smiling 

Susie Q  Xxxxx

