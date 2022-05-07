First Mackem Mal Quiz at Gemini Gemini in Kucuk Erenkoy

Readers mail….

From Mary Evans….

Our first Mackem Mal quiz hosted by Gemini Gemini at Kucuk Erenkoy was well attended with 8 teams competing against each other and, as always, lots of fun, laughter, and yellow cards were issued, including one to me!

A huge thank you to Zarif Sener and her team for great customer service and to Malcolm Curtis and Vera Riley-Shaw for organising another brilliant quiz

The winning team “Shaving Ryan’s Privates” won a bottle of Prosecco kindly donated by Zarif, whilst the commendable losers, “Norfolk N Chance” won the wooden spoon

As this was the inaugural quiz for Gemini Gemini, it was decided not to run a tombola stall or doggie card but to just collect the entrance fee. We also received a kind donation from one of our very own Tatlisu street dogs’ walkers so thank you.

We raised a total of 640 TL which has been paid to our 2 appointed vets.

The time and date of the next quiz will be 2.00 pm on Thursday 9th June so be sure to book your seat.