Reorganising and moving CyprusScene.com forward again

By Chris Elliott….

With Margaret Sheard contracting cancer and was finding it increasingly difficult to produce our online e-newspaper we decided to suspend its publication but such was the upswell of support and contributions I decided to take over its publication and as so much news comes late we now publish for Sunday reading.

Naturally, this has placed a lot of pressure on me and it was great that UK Turkish Cypriot, Umi 1 has taken over the task of translating most Turkish news we receive and he does it in style with a personal touch that Google Translate could not match.

TRNC based Hughjarrs is giving great support with publishing English language news and also writing some fine reviews and I hope he will do more to bring interesting reading to our followers

Richard Beale continues to bring us TRNC football reviews and Ahmet Abdulaziz writes his weekly interesting reviews on many past happenings. We are also lucky to have the lovely, Wendy Smith helping with the important task of sharing publications on social media pages.

We had started transferring many website articles into audio format and then publishing them on many Podcast channels and I will try to make time to start this simple processing task again as it had a growing interest in the British and USA regions.

Having produced many videos in the past, I have been wanting to start online interviews talking to people using Zoom and I will try again to achieve this, and if there is a reader who wants to help with this project please email me at kyreniacommentator@ cyprusccene.com.

Finally, we have started a Go Fund Me appeal for Margaret to help cover the very expensive cost of her ongoing immunotherapy treatment and must consider the need to have home care support so we would appreciate any donations to help us on this link https://gofund.me/302da082