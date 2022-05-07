Sumarts 4th May Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a great night for Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy on 4th May 2022.

We had some really brilliant singers in tonight to entertain us after yummy fish n chips with great service and in a lovely atmosphere as always.

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us and to your fantastic hard-working team who always make us feel so welcome.

Don’t forget Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant is every Wednesday at 8.00 pm so do please book your seat to avoid disappointment.

See you next week you lovely singers

Susie Q Xxx