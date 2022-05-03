Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 29th April 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

It was a great night at Hati’s Café in Esentepe with Sumarts Karaoke on 29th April 2022

Hati served wonderful and delicious chicken kleftiko, homemade soup , meze, and meatballs. The service was excellent and in a warm welcoming atmosphere.

Thank you to all those lovely people who joined us and there were some really brilliant singers entertaining us. We added a round of killer karaoke which was also much fun to see how our karaoke singers reacted to the challenges.

See you all at Hati’s Cafe every Friday for Karaoke at 8.00 pm and please remember, you need to book and pre order your meals.

Keep Singing

Susie Q Xxxx